Pix of the Day, 24th November, 2026 - Senegal has officially been reinstated as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal have been reinstated as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Senegal won the AFCON final 1-0 after extra time against Morocco thanks to a goal from Pape Gueye on January 18 this year. However, the Moroccan federation appealed to tournament organisers the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to overturn the result after Senegal’s players walked off the field in protest at a controversial penalty award to Morocco late in the second half, which came shortly after a Senegal goal had been disallowed.