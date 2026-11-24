For three days in November, Abidjan became the capital of the African demographic debate.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the African Union brought together young people and parliamentarians to the city, and Côte d’Ivoire hosted ministers, experts, and young leaders from across the continent.

Starting on November 3, two pre-dialogue sessions were held — one for parliamentarians and the other for young people. The next day, Ivorian Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé officially opened the proceedings in Abidjan-Plateau.

The stakes are high: Africa’s population is projected to reach nearly 2.5 billion by 2050.

“We now realize that in a few years, the largest cohort of young people will be in Africa, and that for this reason, they must be prepared,” said UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNFPA Diene Keita.

Young people were at the heart of the talks. They called for a greater role in public decision-making processes. And their expectations are concrete.

“Young people need stable, decent jobs. Young people also need housing that isn’t too expensive. Young people need to go to school. Young people need reassurance about the existing social protection system,” Dr Keita said.

On November 5, participants adopted the “African Demographic Pact,” whose seven commitments were read by Ivorian Minister Nassénéba Touré.

A key challenge remains: turning words into action. For the executive director of UNFPA, everything depends on political choices.

“Young people ask for only one thing: the ability to do what they want to do,” Dr Keita said.

A meeting that began in Africa and will continue on a global scale.