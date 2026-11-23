In a South African township, parents have transformed a discarded shipping container into an underwater-themed sensory room, offering children with developmental conditions and their caregivers a place to find relief from stress and anxiety.

Located in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, the colourful space features recycled plastic bottles, handmade decorations, fairy lights, a ball pit, swings and textured materials designed to stimulate the senses and promote relaxation.

For Sisanda Hani, whose teenage son has ADHD and epilepsy, the centre has become an important source of emotional support as she navigates the challenges of caring for him.

"I don't know what to say, I don't what to say. Pressure is going down. Thinking too much is going down. Even if I enter, I scream because sometimes you feel like you want to scream, but when I come here, I scream like I feel like the he heavy (heaviness) on my shoulders has has gone down."

Originally designed to support children with conditions including ADHD, autism and epilepsy, the facility has also become a safe space for parents and young adults struggling with emotional and psychological challenges.

Nineteen-year-old Njabulo Ntombela, who is neurodiverse, says the sessions have helped improve her ability to manage emotions and communicate with others.

"Now I know how to relax. I know how to talk to other people when I come out of this room. I know to talk out my problems. I can talk out my problems, I can get help, but at the beginning I couldn't get help because everything that was happening to me, I keep it inside me."

The initiative, run by non-profit organisation Afrika Tikkun in partnership with Sensory-Space, relies on recycled materials and community participation to provide accessible support where professional therapy services are limited.

Health professionals say such community-led initiatives can help address gaps in mental health and developmental care, particularly in underserved areas.

"So having therapy rooms that have been initiated by the community is addressing a very big gap that we have, especially because we don't have enough therapists. So having that is really beneficial and I think kind of having more of those in other communities or replicating such in other communities would be of benefit", expressed Dr Sibongile Mbatha, neurodevelopmental paediatricia.

The centre has served hundreds of schoolchildren, young adults and caregivers, offering free sessions alongside professional therapy and other support services.

Afrika Tikkun says it hopes to expand the initiative to more communities, including through another sensory facility already opened in Cape Town.

While specialists stress that sensory rooms cannot replace professional medical treatment, the Orange Farm project shows how community-driven solutions can make support more accessible to families facing limited mental health resources.