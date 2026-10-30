South Africa selects Durban as preferred candidate for Olympic bid

South Africa’s Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee has selected ​the coastal city of ‌Durban as its preferred host to bring the Olympics to Africa ​for the first time.

SASCOC’s acting president, Lwandile Simelane, said it will be the main candidate but that it will likely make a “multi-city bid” that would propose some events are held elsewhere.

The economic hub of Johannesburg and Cape Town were also considered for the country’s bid to host the 2036 or 2040 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The committee said the proposals will provide an opportunity to showcase South Africa’s existing infrastructure and its ability to host a world-class sporting event.

Durban was touted as a possible Olympic host more than a decade ago after the country’s successful staging of the 2010 World Cup, the first in Africa.

But a formal bid did not materialise, largely due to financial concerns.

Officials said they are not yet able to provide any estimates regarding how much it might cost if the bid is successful.

South Africa is one of seven countries, together with India, Qatar, South Korea, Germany, Hungary, and Turkey, hoping to host the 2036 Games.

Interested parties will present their vision and demonstrate the progress of their project to the International Olympic Committee in November.

Feasibility reviews are scheduled to conclude in March 2027, with a final host selection expected in 2029.