Cameroon families demand return of relatives from Ukraine

Families in Cameroon are calling for the repatriation of relatives allegedly recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

The group “Bring Back Our Sons and Brothers” held a peaceful march in Yaoundé on Wednesday, going to the Russian embassy to demand action from both Moscow and the Cameroonian government.

The protesters are urging the two countries to dismantle what they describe as clandestine recruitment networks targeting Cameroonians with promises of jobs in Russia.

According to a report by the All Eyes on Wagner collective, at least 1,417 Africans have been recruited into the Russian army, with more than 300 reportedly killed.

Families say some relatives were promised civilian work but ended up on the front line in Ukraine.

One woman, who has not heard from her husband for nine months, says she wants the truth about his fate and is demanding his return.

The campaign’s organisers are calling for closer cooperation between Cameroon and Russia to stop further recruitment.

In February, Russia facilitated the return of 17 South Africans who had been fighting in Ukraine.