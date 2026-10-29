Vatican: Century of Mercedes-Benz popemobiles goes on display

The exhibition brings together vehicles used by successive popes, from an opulent 1930 limousine to modern models designed to bring the pontiff closer to crowds while protecting him. The oldest is a Nürburg 460 presented to Pope Pius XI on 23 May 1930, featuring a luxurious armchair upholstered in raspberry-coloured silk brocade. By 1960, the 300 d Landaulet built for John XXIII had removable rear side windows, allowing him to interact more easily with crowds. Five years later, the 600 Pullman Landaulet introduced a raised roof and folding soft top, enabling Paul VI to stand and greet pilgrims more directly. The modern popemobile took shape in 1980, when Mercedes-Benz developed the 230 G for John Paul II's visit to Germany. Its tall transparent enclosure offered the pontiff protection while keeping him visible to the public. Later models, including the ML 430 from 2002 and ML 500 from 2012, reflect the continuing evolution of papal transport, with security features such as thick bulletproof glass. The Vatican's relationship with Mercedes-Benz has also entered the electric era, with a modified G 580 becoming its first fully electric popemobile in 2024. Although other manufacturers have supplied vehicles to popes, this exhibition focuses exclusively on Mercedes-Benz. Vatican Museums director Barbara Jatta says the exhibition aims to showcase a century of papal journeys. Entitled A Century of the Popemobile, it runs until 31 January 2027.