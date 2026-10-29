Rembrandt's masterpieces become tattoos in the Netherlands

The Poor Man's Rembrandt Project, first launched in 2023, has returned by popular demand, bringing tattoo artists into the house where Rembrandt once lived and worked. Among those taking part is Associated Press correspondent Mike Corder, who had covered the original event without imagining he would one day get a tattoo himself. This time, he sat down with renowned Dutch tattoo artist Henk Schiffmacher, better known as Hanky Panky, to have Rembrandt's 1630 etching Self-Portrait with Beret, Wide-Eyed reproduced on his arm. After around half an hour, the young artist's wide-eyed expression was permanently etched into Corder's skin. Schiffmacher, whose career spans more than 45 years, has tattooed celebrities including Lady Gaga and members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He embraces the nickname "Poor Man's Rembrandt", seeing tattooing as an art form that accompanies its owner for life. The museum's director, Milou Halbesma, says Rembrandt's self-portraits reveal his remarkable honesty, capturing every wrinkle and imperfection, including his own. The project brings together two very different artistic traditions, transforming centuries-old etchings into contemporary body art. As Schiffmacher finished Corder's tattoo, he welcomed him into what he jokingly called the "world of freaks". The journalist's verdict was simple: happy with the result, if a little sore. The project runs until 7 November.