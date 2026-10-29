Libya's eastern administration bans nationals from Iran and Afghanistan

Libya’s Government of National Stability that controls the country’s east has barred citizens of Iran and Afghanistan from entering its territory.

No reason was given for the decision, which applies to all points of entry.

In a statement on social media, the government said the ministry of interior would be responsible for deporting Iranians and afghans without valid residency permits.

In June the administration announced a ban on nationals of Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea and Ethiopia.

Since the fall of long-time leader Muammar Gadaffi in 2011, Libya has become a transit route for migrants and refugees hoping to reach Europe.

The North African nation is now run by two governments: the Tripoli-based internationally recognised Government of National Unity in the west, and the rival Benghazi-based administration in the east.

The two sides last month agreed to hold national elections within two years.