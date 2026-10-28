Recreatrales festival transforms Ouagadougou neighbourhood

In Ouagadougou, an entire neighbourhood brings the Récréâtrales theatre festival to life. For its 14th edition, running from October 24 to 31, residents of Bougsemtenga are hosting performances in their courtyards and have been co-producing the festival since its creation.

Since February, choreographer Djibril Ouattara has been working with women and young people from the neighbourhood on the opening performance, Les Mouches. The production explores the idea that humanity is defined by the ability to respond, care for others and make room for beauty.

“You meet people who are not at all familiar with the kind of dance you know. They have their own dance. So you have to create with them. That means setting aside your own knowledge and drawing on theirs instead. What can they do? What can they offer through their bodies? Everyone knows how to dance. You just have to find the right direction,” said Djibril.

Agathe Serré, a member of the Bougsemtenga Women’s Association, supports the festival. An amateur actress, she has been performing at the Récréâtrales since 2006.

“The choreographer is very young, energetic and hardworking. Even during rehearsals, you can see that if you don't have stamina, you can't keep up with him. We were worried because with Djibril Ouattara, you have to give everything. You can't give just a little; you have to give it your all. And given our age, we wondered whether we could keep up. But we managed, we did it. It was a wonderful production, and if we had the chance to do it again, we would,” said Agathe.

Claude Ilboudo, known as “Gohou”, grew up with the Récréâtrales. As a child, he already took part in its performances. Today, he is a professional actor.

“The Récréâtrales employs many young people who take part in the festival, whether as volunteers or through their involvement in dance, theatre or technical production,” said Claude.

For one week, the Récréâtrales alleyway is transformed into a 550-metre-long urban stage, created by 68 technicians and artists from 12 countries, delighting visitors of all ages.

“The idea of bringing the festival into the neighbourhood is incredibly powerful. It makes art accessible to everyone,” said Djibril Ouattara, a choreographer.

The Récréâtrales continues every day, from morning until the early hours, through Saturday, October 31. The programme includes readings, performances for young audiences, discussions, musical evenings and theatre productions staged in family courtyards and on open-air stages in the streets.