Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Pics of the day

Pix of the Day, 28th October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 28th October, 2026 - Across the world------Russia's President Putin hosts counterparts from Mozambique, Libya and Equatorial Guinea--------Iranian president says Middle East can solve its problems without United States--------Judge throws out attempted murder case against Zimbabwe VP's ex-wife----------No clear winner in Israel's first election since Hamas attack in 2023----------Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery closes 'historic' IPO

More about
World Tour Russia Nigeria South Africa

up next

More from Pics of the day

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..