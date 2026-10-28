Pix of the Day, 28th October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 28th October, 2026 - Across the world------Russia's President Putin hosts counterparts from Mozambique, Libya and Equatorial Guinea--------Iranian president says Middle East can solve its problems without United States--------Judge throws out attempted murder case against Zimbabwe VP's ex-wife----------No clear winner in Israel's first election since Hamas attack in 2023----------Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery closes 'historic' IPO