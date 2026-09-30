Pix of the Day, 30 September, 2026 - Across the world

Burkina Faso has inaugurated its first gold refinery as its military-led government seeks to strengthen economic sovereignty after breaking ties with its traditional Western partners. “From now on, Burkina Faso’s gold must not only be mined in Burkina Faso; it must also be processed, controlled, valued and certified there,” President Ibrahim Traoré said on Monday at the inauguration of the refinery, named Raffinor-BF. Traoré has led the West African country since the 2022 military coup.