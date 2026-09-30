Burundi agrees to accept third-country US deportees

Burundi has become the latest African nation to agree to accept people deported by the United States to countries that are not their own.

The announcement came hours after the US Supreme Court said it would allow “third-country” deportation to continue pending a formal ruling on the policy.

A Burundi presidential spokesperson told government officials attending an event that they would have heard the announcement made by the president in an interview with French TV chain, France 24.

“But he made it clear that Burundi would accept only people who are not facing criminal prosecution and have no links to terrorism,” said Nancy Ninette Mutoni.

She said preparations were underway to provide accommodation and help the deportees live in local communities, adding that this required serious planning.

Mutoni did not say how many deportees Burundi had agreed to receive or when they would arrive, but said Burundi has “long-welcomed people facing hardship”.

“This will also strengthen cooperation with other countries. People need one another, and Burundi attaches great importance to peace and good relations,” she said

The Trump administration has expanded third-country deportations as part of its immigration crackdown.

It has defended the policy as necessary when deportees’ home countries refuse to accept them.

A report by UN experts said sending migrants to countries they do not come from can have deadly consequences and has called for it to be halted.