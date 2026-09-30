Nigerian dancer eyes world record after seven-day marathon

Nigerian dancer Benjamin Daniel, popularly known as Ben Dancer, ended a seven-day attempt to break the world record for the longest individual dance marathon Tuesday after dancing continuously for 176 hours, 52 minutes and 59 seconds in Lagos.

Daniel began the attempt on September 22, aiming to surpass the current record of 127 hours set in 2023 by Indian dancer Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, who was 16 at the time.

Supporters of the dancer gathered at Lagos' Freedom Park throughout the attempt, with young Nigerians cheering Daniel on, recording his performance and joining in from behind barriers.

At one point, the small crowd synced with his movements as Afrobeats songs featuring popular dance steps filled the venue.

"Dance is spiritual to him," his assistant Mercy Idisi told AFP, while he danced away.

For much of the marathon, Daniel’s team said he drew on Nigeria’s diverse musical and cultural traditions.

Afrobeats featured prominently, alongside genres including fuji, jazz, and zouk. At times, he changed from dancewear into traditional Nigerian clothing.

Daniel's preparation for the record attempt began in 2022, with gym routines to build muscle, pain and endurance training, and sleep deprivation exercises to get him in shape.

Three weeks before he began his attempt, Daniel developed a problem with his knees, leaving organisers concerned about how it could affect his ambition.

But he did not suffer any major health complaints over the seven days of his dancing challenge, Chika Anagoba, a doctor who attended to him, said.

'Change the world with dance'

On the edge of where the small crowd danced, people from Daniel's home village in northern Bauchi state sat around on plastic chairs, eating Nigeria's staple — jollof rice and coleslaw.

"We've always been here since the first day," Ibrahim told AFP. "We are so proud of him."

"This means I can achieve great things from small places, and that I can change the world with dance," Daniel told AFP after rounding up his quest.

Daniel applied three times to Guinness World Records before he was given the go-ahead for his bid in February. But for him, this performance was about much more than just a record.

"The idea of the Guinness World Record was never for the record itself," he said. "It was to get the global attention for people to look more towards African indigenous dances."

Guinness World Records has not yet confirmed whether Benjamin’s performance qualifies as an official record. The organisation’s verification process can take time after an attempt, and the final result depends on whether all its rules were followed.

In any case, Daniel is hoping to take on a bigger role in promoting African culture and dances.