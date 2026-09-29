Morocco's king appoints the country's first-ever female prime minister

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Tuesday appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country’s first ever female prime minister.

Her centrist Authenticity and Modernity Party (Pam) won the most seats in last week's parliamentary elections.

She has made young Moroccans a central focus of her platform, promising to "restore hope" in a country facing mounting economic and social pressures.

The country is experiencing widespread youth discontent, an issue highlighted by a mass border rush on the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in July and deadly Gen-Z-led protests last year.

The 50-year-old lawyer has been the mayor of Marrakesh for a number of years and also served as a minister in the previous coalition government.

El Mansouri will have to negotiate with other parties to form a coalition as the PAM did not secure an outright majority, though her experience as its national coordinator could help.

She will be expected to tackle several issues including unemployment and the cost of living, as well as persistent social disparities particularly weighing on young people.

"Young people are going through a crisis and we must provide them with answers," she said during the campaign. "We want to restore their hope, not only through speeches, but through concrete solutions."

Morocco is a ​constitutional monarchy where the king retains sweeping powers over foreign policy, defence and other key ⁠portfolios.

El Mansouri will have to oversee Morocco's preparations to co-host the 2030 World Cup, while also carrying forward the government's autonomy plan for the disputed Western Sahara.