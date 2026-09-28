São Tomé voters demand jobs and action as young people leave

Voters in São Tomé and Príncipe are looking to the next government to tackle economic hardship and create more opportunities at home, as the small island nation faces a growing exodus of young people.

As voters cast ballots in Sunday’s general election, many say they want political leaders to focus on everyday needs, from employment to better living conditions.

Maria Nascimento, market vendor: “I hope that in the coming years they will think more about people like us, people at the grassroots, like us market vendors.”

For others, the priority is stronger action once the new government takes office.

Aidolander Francisco, block manufacturer: “I hope that when they are in office, they will pay attention to what is wrong, so that they can see whether they can help the country.”

Young voters are also calling for promises made during the campaign to translate into concrete improvements.

Carla Vaz, student: “My expectation is that whoever manages to form the government will fulfil the promises made during the elections and improve the situation in the country.”

Emigration has risen sharply in recent years, with a 2025 World Bank report estimating that nearly 40,000 people — about 18% of the population — live abroad.

The challenge for the next government will be to create enough jobs and opportunities to persuade more young people that they can build their future on the islands.