South Sudan: President dissolves govt as controversy engulfs December poll

South Sudan President Salva Kiir dissolved the transitional government on Tuesday, hours after signing amendments to election laws that removed requirements to complete a permanent constitution and national census before a vote.

Heavy security was deployed in South Sudan on Tuesday as the president prepared to dissolve the government for the first-ever election, with analysts warning that last-minute legal changes give him total control over the transition.

South Sudan achieved independence in 2011 but soon after plunged into a five-year civil war and remains one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the world.

Elections are due on December 22, having twice been postponed, but the government has failed to implement almost any of the preconditions set out in a 2018 peace agreement.

No voters have been registered, rival armies have not been unified and the long-awaited constitution has never materialised.

President Salva Kiir will dissolve the government at midnight (2200 GMT), his office said on Tuesday, in line with the agreed elections timetable, and appoint a new transitional government to oversee the vote.

But it comes a day after changes to the National Elections Act that allowed Kiir to stay in power while removing all vice-presidents, appointed under the 2018 peace deal, during the election period.

The amendments also allow for the vote to go ahead despite the lack of constitution or census.

Analysts warned in comments to AFP's Nairobi bureau that the changes offered Kiir unfettered control.

"Kiir will be the only person in power, without vice-presidents, without the executive, without the parliament," said Michael Wani, a lawyer and former member of the constitution drafting committee.

Independent analyst Machot Amuom told AFP there was a lot of "ambiguity" in the legal changes.

"The new law gives the president full powers... He can decide even not to go for elections for another year or another two years," Amuom told AFP.

An AFP journalist said there was an increased military presence in the capital, Juba, on Tuesday.

"I have seen many soldiers present along the roads. This is not the normal thing in Juba, and I don't know what is happening. So I decided to close my shop," one vendor, who asked for anonymity, told AFP.

The Internal Security Bureau issued a directive, seen by AFP, ordering "all forces to be in uniforms and be on high alert for (3) days" from September 22.

A civil servant, who also asked for anonymity, told AFP his ministry had been closed without warning and military were posted outside.

"I was told to go back. I don't know what is happening," he said.

Tensions remain high between rival political groups, with opposition leader Riek Machar currently jailed on treason charges.

In that context, international observers fear the election could tip the country back into full-blown conflict.