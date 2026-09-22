DR Congo to probe violence, death of protestor at anti-govt rally

Congo's justice minister has ordered an investigation into reports of violence and criminality during an anti-government rally in Kinshasa on September 15.

Congo's opposition has said one of its supporters died at the march which was broken up by police which fired tear gas.

The C64 movement had called for a day of protest against a planned constitutional change that could allow 63-year-old President Felix Tshisekedi to seek a third five-year term in office.

Demonstrations against the proposed change took place across the country, with the rally in the capital Kinshasa swiftly descending into chaos.

Clashes broke out between hundreds of opposition protesters and pro-government gangs. The opposition alleges government supporters were armed with machetes.

Local media reported Tuesday that the justice minister had instructed the Attorney General to undertake a judicial inquiry into the alllegations.

The probe will examine reports of violence, injuries, destruction of property, alleged deaths, as well as arrests.