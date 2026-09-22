Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DR Congo to probe violence, death of protestor at anti-govt rally

Protesters during the opposition march in Kinshasa on September 15, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

DRC Crisis

Congo's justice minister has ordered an investigation into reports of violence and criminality during an anti-government rally in Kinshasa on September 15.

Congo's opposition has said one of its supporters died at the march which was broken up by police which fired tear gas.

The C64 movement had called for a day of protest against a planned constitutional change that could allow 63-year-old President Felix Tshisekedi to seek a third five-year term in office.

Demonstrations against the proposed change took place across the country, with the rally in the capital Kinshasa swiftly descending into chaos.

Clashes broke out between hundreds of opposition protesters and pro-government gangs. The opposition alleges government supporters were armed with machetes.

Local media reported Tuesday that the justice minister had instructed the Attorney General to undertake a judicial inquiry into the alllegations.

The probe will examine reports of violence, injuries, destruction of property, alleged deaths, as well as arrests.

You may also like

You may also like

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..