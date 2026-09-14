Dangote IPO, DRC fire tragedy and regional developments [Africanews Today]

From Nigeria’s landmark refinery share offering to mourning in the Democratic Republic of Congo and efforts to improve inclusion in Côte d’Ivoire, here are the main stories from Africa.

Dangote refinery opens capital to African investors

Nigeria’s Dangote refinery is launching a historic initial public offering, opening its capital to the public and giving African investors the opportunity to take part in one of the continent’s largest industrial projects. The oil giant is aiming to raise $1.6 billion through the offering. ### Families bury victims of Bukavu fire In Bukavu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, families are paying their final respects to the 29 people who died in a fire in the Kadutu district. The victims include several children. Two days after the tragedy, the city remains marked by grief and trauma as families lay their loved ones to rest.

Middle East tensions disrupt maritime routes

Tensions in the Middle East are affecting maritime traffic and trade routes around Somalia. Companies are seeking alternatives to avoid risks near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, while rising transport and import costs continue to put pressure on businesses and consumers.

Sign language promotes inclusion in Côte d’Ivoire

In Côte d’Ivoire, sign language is helping improve access to communication and essential services for deaf people. Interpreters such as Israël Mansaré are working to bridge communication gaps and promote greater inclusion. The report comes from Joël Kouam in Abidjan.

Key dates to remember From September 16 to 20,

South Africa will host the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition, bringing together industry leaders, armed forces and international delegations to showcase innovations in aviation, defence and security.

Russia will hold legislative elections from September 18 to 20, with voters choosing members of the State Duma in a ballot closely watched by the international community.

On September 22, Mali will mark its independence from France, achieved in 1960. The commemoration comes amid a diplomatic rupture with Paris, as Bamako asserts a new political and strategic direction.

On September 23, Moroccans will vote in legislative elections. Around 15.8 million voters are expected to take part, with 27 parties competing for the 395 seats in Parliament. In Yemen, fighting involving Houthi rebels along the Red Sea coast has forced more than 85,000 people to flee since the beginning of the month. Djibouti is receiving thousands of refugees.