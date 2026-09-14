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AI creators step up calls for a slowdown as fears of a rogue takeover grow

During a game of AIBO dog soccer the Georgia Tech goalkeeper spread eagles to attempt to block the shot of his a robot dog from the University of Texas   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

AI

AI leaders across the sector are calling to slow down the development of the powerful technology, as concerns mount over the risks of "superintelligent" computer systems.

In an interview with CBS Sunday morning, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said companies need to devote more time to putting safeguards in place.

"It doesn't mean we need to panic today. It doesn't mean we need to shut it all down. I would say, it's a warning sign. It's a warning sign that we need to slow down. We need to make this technology carefully. And we need to make sure that our safeguards, our ability to understand it, our ability to control it, keeps up with the pace at which the technology is happening," said Amodei.

His comments came a few days after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon decided to leave the industry, accusing US companies of risking human lives in the race to develop models capable of self-improvement.

OpenAI boss Sam Altman and Elon Musk, who owns xAI, quickly chimed in to say they agreed with Amodei's assessment, as pressure builds for improved oversight.

"In some form, the companies need to work together to set standards about-- safety standards for release, perhaps something about the pace of release. But in order to do that, there needs to be involvement of the government," said Amodei.

US President Donald Trump has so far downplayed the warnings coming out of the sector and voiced opposition to drastically curbing AI's development.

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