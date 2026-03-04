Spain: From AI assistants to humanoid robots, 5G dominates MWC Barcelona

The four day event has drawn more than 100,000 delegates to the Fira exhibition centre, with companies focusing on practical uses for artificial intelligence and 5G networks. Robotics firm AgiBot, based in Shanghai, is showing humanoid robots designed for retail, reception and factory work. Its managers argue that AI has shifted robots from fixed machines to adaptable systems that can respond to people and surroundings in real time. Deutsche Telekom presented an AI call assistant called Magenta. It offers live translation, call summaries and answers to questions during a conversation. The service activates only when requested and requires both callers to agree. The company says it does not record calls and will first launch the tool in Germany. Other demonstrations include connected ambulances using edge AI to send patient data to hospitals over 5G, and immersive 3D transmissions tested by NTT Docomo. The message across the halls is simple. Networks are no longer just about speed, but about linking machines, services and people in everyday settings.