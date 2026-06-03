ECDC: Ebola threat to EU public remains very low

The risk of Ebola infection for the wider public in the European Union remains "very low," according to health officials. But a worsening outbreak involving a rare strain of the virus in Congo and Uganda is raising concern due to the lack of a licensed vaccine or treatment.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has reassured Europeans that the risk posed by the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa remains very low.

Speaking on Wednesday, ECDC Director Pamela Rendi-Wagner said no Ebola cases have been imported into the European Union or the European Economic Area. However, she warned that the outbreak remains a serious concern.

The outbreak is unfolding in a region affected by instability and insecurity, complicating efforts to contain the virus and protect vulnerable communities.

Rare virus poses additional challenge

Health experts are closely monitoring the situation because the outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a less common variant for which there is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment.

Rendi-Wagner said the absence of targeted medical tools makes the outbreak particularly challenging and requires heightened vigilance from health authorities.

Cases continue to rise

Health officials have recorded 332 confirmed Ebola cases and 49 deaths, with another 116 suspected cases under investigation in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring Uganda.

According to health agencies, the response is being hampered by population displacement, insecurity and limited healthcare infrastructure in affected areas.

The World Health Organization has also raised concerns over the outbreak's trajectory, warning that conditions on the ground increase the risk of further spread.

Europe strengthens preparedness

While maintaining that the threat to Europe remains low, the ECDC is expanding support efforts in Congo and Uganda through the EU Health Task Force.

Authorities are assisting local health officials, issuing daily epidemiological updates and helping European countries prepare to identify and isolate any imported cases.

The agency is also working with the aviation sector and promoting passenger screening measures aimed at reducing the risk of international transmission.

How Ebola spreads

Ebola is a highly infectious disease that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood, vomit or semen from an infected person.

Symptoms typically include fever, vomiting, diarrhea and muscle pain.

In severe cases, patients may experience internal and external bleeding, making rapid detection and isolation critical to controlling outbreaks.