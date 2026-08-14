Wildfire forces evacuation of 1,000 as flames sweep Croatia’s coast

More than 150 firefighters were deployed as strong winds pushed flames through pine forests and towards residential areas on the Adriatic coast. Some homes and vehicles were damaged, while the main coastal road through the town was closed. Most evacuees were taken to nearby Omis, where a sports hall was used as a temporary shelter. Local authorities also reported that some people suffered burns. The blaze came as Croatia faced a prolonged summer heatwave, with high temperatures raising the risk of further fires along the Adriatic. Fire chief Slavko Tucakovic warned that crews faced a difficult night and called in reinforcements from other parts of the country. Four Canadair water-bombing aircraft were placed on standby for the morning because they cannot operate at night. Strong winds were blamed for the rapid spread of the fire, according to Omis deputy mayor Ivan Pivcevic. Another major wildfire on the nearby island of Brac had been brought under control earlier on Thursday.