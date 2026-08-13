Mali frees 82 soldiers held by militants, pardons French embassy official

Mali says 82 soldiers held captive since deadly attacks in April have been freed by armed groups, in a rare breakthrough as the country battles jihadist and rebel insurgencies. The junta also pardoned a French embassy official accused of spying and ordered his expulsion.

Mali’s army said Thursday that 82 soldiers held hostage since nationwide attacks in April had been released after being detained by armed groups linked to al Qaeda affiliate JNIM and the Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front.

The soldiers were captured following coordinated attacks on April 25 that targeted military positions, including the main airport, and killed the country’s defence minister.

The army described their release as the result of “rigorous planning” and coordinated efforts to secure their freedom.

JNIM and the Azawad Liberation Front, or FLA, had claimed responsibility for the April attacks. The two groups also claimed a fresh wave of attacks against army positions on July 4.

Insurgency continues to challenge junta

Mali has faced an Islamist insurgency since 2012, with JNIM becoming increasingly powerful in recent years.

The security situation deteriorated after military officers seized power in coups in 2020 and 2021. The junta subsequently expelled French and United Nations forces and turned to Russian military support.

The release of the soldiers comes as the government continues to confront armed groups operating across large parts of the country.

French embassy official pardoned and expelled

In a separate development, junta leader Assimi Goita granted a presidential pardon to a French embassy official accused of spying.

The official had been sentenced to 20 years in prison following a trial that authorities said respected his defence rights.

The Malian government said the pardon did not overturn the findings of the court but would result in the official’s immediate removal from the country.

The move comes amid strained relations between Bamako and Paris since the military takeover and the subsequent withdrawal of French troops from Mali.

The two developments underline the complex security and diplomatic challenges facing Mali as its military government seeks to assert greater control over the country while maintaining increasingly tense relations with former international partners.