Zambians vote as Hichilema’s economic record faces crucial test

Zambians began voting Thursday in a presidential election testing President Hakainde Hichilema’s economic record amid widespread frustration over the cost of living. Millions are also choosing lawmakers and local councillors in a one-day vote expected to produce results on Monday.

Before dawn, voters wrapped in thick jackets formed long queues outside polling stations across Lusaka as election officials prepared ballot boxes and checked voter registers.

Some voters gathered around small fires to keep warm while waiting to cast their ballots.

European Union election observers monitored proceedings at one polling station in the capital.

A vote for the future

For many voters, the election represents more than a choice between political parties.

Akapelwa Akapelwa, a businessman, described casting his ballot as a relief and said voters were choosing the country's future and the prosperity of their children.

Belinda Katanga said she was grateful to be able to exercise her democratic right, while Mululu Chirwa said voting fulfilled his responsibility as a Zambian citizen.

Economic record under scrutiny

Around eight million people are registered to vote in the southern African nation of 22 million.

Hichilema, who took office in 2021, is seeking a second term after pursuing economic reforms aimed at stabilising the copper-rich country.

But rising living costs have fuelled frustration among households, making the economy a central issue in the election.

The president's supporters point to progress under his administration, while critics argue that economic gains have yet to translate into meaningful improvements for many ordinary Zambians.

Every vote counts

Mathias Ngoma, a voter in his 70s, said he had participated in every election he could because voting was “the only voice” he had.

He said he braved the cold to choose leaders he hoped would improve his constituency and urged others to vote, stressing that every ballot matters.

Results expected Monday

Voters are also electing members of Parliament and local government councillors.

The election is being held over one day, with the electoral commission expected to announce the presidential results on Monday.

As polling stations opened across the country, voters faced a pivotal choice over whether to give Hichilema another term or seek a change of leadership amid continuing economic pressures.