Thousands watch partial solar eclipse in north of Algeria

A large crowd gathered at a beach in the northern Algerian town of Tenes on Wednesday night to witness the partial solar eclipse.

Using special viewing glasses, they watched the sun become a thin crescent as the moon blocked nearly 98 per cent of the celestial body from sight in the region.

Physicist and member of an astronomy association, Chaima Amin Khouja, explained that while Algeria was in a partial eclipse zone, in Tenes they were close to the path of totality.

"This means that we will be able to see the eclipse at almost 98 per cent totality. Therefore, it will not simply be partial, but almost total," she said.

Shopkeeper, Ibrahim Boussemaha, said it was the first time he had seen the astronomical phenomena with his own eyes.

"It's a truly striking and thrilling experience. It's a first for me," he said.

Teacher, Rabiaa Rym, said she was very happy that the authorities provided people with the special glasses need to view the eclipse.

In Zeralda, just outside the capital Algiers, the Ministry of Youth organised viewing equipment for more than 2,000 children, including from astronomy clubs.

The event was part of efforts to strengthen the country’s scientific and technological skills, particularly among youngsters.

In August next year, people in Algeria which be able to see a total solar eclipse which with plunge parts of the country into complete darkness for over five minutes.