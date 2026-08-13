Zambia: Polls open in elections expected to favour incumbent president

Voting got underway on Thursday morning in Zambia’s general elections that are widely expected to give President Hakainde Hichilema a second term in office.

Elected in 2021, he is running on his economic record, having steered the country through a debt restructuring and economic rebound since it defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020.

But although economic indicators have improved, with households still facing high food and energy prices, analysts say frustration over the cost of living crisis may dent his support.

The president's main challenger in a field of 13 other hopefuls is Brian Mundubile, a 55-year-old former minister in the Patriotic Front (PF) government that ruled from 2011 to 2021.

Backed by an alliance of opposition parties, Mundubile is running under the newly formed NRPUP party which draws much of its political base from the PF.

Describing Zambia as deeply divided, he said the government had tightened restrictions on his party's campaign and the run-up to the vote could not be considered free and fair.

Security was tightened for the vote as the government on Wednesday announced the arrests of several people, including three former senior government officials, over an alleged plot to interfere with the electoral system.

A presidential candidate must secure more than ​50 per cent of votes in order to win in the first round, or face a run-off between the top ​two contenders.

Presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections are being held simultaneously.

Considered one of Africa’s more stable democracies, Zambia has come under scrutiny over concerns that Hichilema's government has narrowed the space for dissent.

Polling stations close at 6pm local time with the Electoral Commission saying results will be announced on Monday.