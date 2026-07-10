Zambia's Hichilema counting on economic record to secure second term

As Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema gears up for August’s general election, he’s counting on his economic record to secure a second term.

Since taking office in 2021, Hichilema has overseen an economic recovery, thanks to high copper prices and restructured debt.

Inflation is at its lowest in eight years and the International Monetary Fund projects the economy to grow 4.3 percent this year, up from 3.8 percent in 2025. Foreign investment has also increased.

But more than 70 percent of the population still lives in poverty, according to the World Bank, and is becoming increasingly entrenched.

Opposition leader Brian Mundubile, Hichilema’s challenger for the presidency, also points to growing repression and a crackdown on dissent.

Civil society groups have warned that a 2025 cyber crime law could stifle free speech.

The opposition says its ability to campaign is being restricted and its meetings have been disrupted by police.

The election is scheduled for August 13.