U.S. criticizes Zambia over delayed $1bn health aid deal

The United States has sharply criticized Zambia after a deadline passed without the signing of a major new health aid agreement worth more than one billion dollars.

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales says repeated efforts by Washington to secure Zambia’s commitment went unanswered, forcing American support to continue on an ad hoc basis rather than through a structured long-term plan.

According to Gonzales, the unsigned memorandum of understanding was meant to guide funding for key health programmes, including HIV treatment, malaria response, maternal and child health, and disease prevention.

He said that, instead of moving forward this month under the new framework, progress has stalled because of what he described as a lack of engagement from Zambian officials since January.

The dispute comes amid growing concern inside Zambia. Some health campaigners have warned that the proposed deal could link aid funding to access to critical minerals and raise questions over data sharing. Ambassador Gonzales has strongly denied those claims, calling them false and offensive.

In response, Zambian presidential spokesperson Clayson Hamasaka said the government values U.S. support and remains open to discussions, but stressed that any concerns should be handled through formal diplomatic channels.

The delay adds to tensions that were already building after Washington previously cut some support following the theft of donated medicines, an issue that exposed governance weaknesses in Zambia’s health system.

A draft of the agreement also reportedly requires Zambia to provide around 340 million dollars in co-funding over the same period.

Despite the current impasse, the United States says it will continue supporting the Zambian people through essential services, including antiretroviral treatment and efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV. But U.S. officials are warning that broader long-term assistance will depend on concrete reforms and renewed engagement.