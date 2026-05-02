Malaria vaccine rollout shows promise for children in Cameroon

Some mothers in Cameroon said they saw vast improvements in their children's health after the rollout of malaria vaccines.

At Soa District Hospital, mothers reported fewer malaria cases in vaccinated children.

According to the World Health Organization, about 70% of malaria deaths in Cameroon occur in children under five.

The vaccine, long awaited in Africa, proved to be effective when given at the right time.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr. Sania Nishtar, the CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, emphasized the positive outcomes of malaria vaccinations.

"When this vaccine is used in combination with the other tools that we have and when we use it at the right time, before a rainy season, and when we give the full doses, all cause child mortality reduces, cases declined by 70%," Nishtar said.

Local residents observed a drastic improvement in her third child who was vaccinated against malaria.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 70 to72% of malaria-related deaths in Cameroon occur among children under the age of 5.