Leader of Tunisia's UGTT union calls for end to internal divisions

At a rally on Friday to mark International Workers Day, the head of Tunisia’s General Labour Union (UGTT) called for members to unite and overcome internal divisions.

Slaheddine Selmi stressed the role the union had played in the national dialogue, but denied any political ambitions.

"We say it time and time again: we have never sought power, nor have we ever sought to attain it. That is for political parties and politicians," Selmi told the crowd of supporters in Tunis.

"But we also say and reiterate that we will never accept being prevented from fulfilling our role as a full-fledged social partner, enjoying all constitutional and legal rights, nor from carrying out our duty to defend workers' interests and monitor all policies and situations that have an impact and repercussions on these economic and social interests, those of our members in particular, and of our people in general."

When elected to lead the body in March, Selmi set two priorities: greater transparency and defending the union’s independence from political manipulation.

Earlier this year, infighting within the union had threatened to embolden President Kais Saied to erode its strength and bargaining power. A strike called for January 21 to protest the Tunisian government's crackdown on the opposition, was called off.