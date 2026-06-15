Tehran residents cautiously welcome Iran-U.S. peace deal amid hopes and skepticism

Iranian residents have reacted cautiously to a preliminary peace agreement between Tehran and Washington, with hopes for economic relief tempered by lingering distrust rooted in past diplomatic failures.

The agreement, announced on Sunday, aims to extend a fragile ceasefire and establish a framework for further negotiations. While details have yet to be finalized, an official signing ceremony is expected later this week in Switzerland. The deal has been welcomed by the United Nations and key European powers, who see it as an opportunity to restore regional stability and ease pressure on the global economy.

Abdullah Mohammadi, 42, Tehran resident: "They (the Americans) have proven in the past, particularly with the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, 2015 nuclear deal), that are not fully committed (to deals), especially their current administration. Personally I'm not optimistic about this. At least I think JCPOA was a bitter experience for my country."

Skepticism remains strong among some Iranians, who recall the collapse of the 2015 nuclear agreement after the United States withdrew from the deal in 2018. The new understanding also faces significant hurdles, including unresolved questions over Iran's nuclear program and regional security concerns.

Mohammad Kazem Rafiei, 56, Tehran resident: "Our future? If the deal is executed correctly it will certainly mean we will be working with the outside world and it will likely ease the high prices to some extent and improve the livelihoods of the people and the situation of the country."

Others are hopeful that successful implementation could help reconnect Iran with international markets, reduce inflationary pressures, and improve living conditions. European leaders have signaled a willingness to ease sanctions if Tehran takes verifiable steps on its nuclear program, while regional mediators are urging both sides to maintain momentum toward a lasting diplomatic settlement.