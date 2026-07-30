Sudan farmers struggle as Iran conflict drives costs higher

Thousands of miles from the fighting, Sudanese farmers are feeling the impact of the war in Iran, as rising fuel and fertilizer costs threaten food production in a country already facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

In Khartoum's Al-Jereif West farming district, growers say soaring diesel and fertilizer prices have made it increasingly difficult to stay afloat. Many blame disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route through which more than half of Sudan's imported fertilizer arrives from the Gulf.

In Sudan's remote agricultural regions, including Kordofan, White Nile, Darfur and Blue Nile, poor transport links are making the crisis even worse, driving up costs and limiting access to essential supplies.

Agricultural experts warn that if the shortages continue, Sudan could face severe food shortages, with reduced harvests of staple crops such as maize, wheat and legumes. They say the consequences could be catastrophic for millions already struggling to survive.

The latest economic shock comes as Sudan enters its fourth year of civil war. According to the UN World Food Programme, 19 million people are facing acute hunger, with many families on the brink of famine. Famine has already been declared in parts of Darfur and Kordofan, raising fears the crisis could deepen further.