Ghana's tallest man dies after years of battling unusual genetic disorder

His extraordinary height turned him into a symbol of hope, resilience and pride for his community, and that is why is death has left thousands mourning.

Across the globe, he was known as Ghana’s tallest man but in Ghana the country where he lived his entire 33 years of life, he was popularly known as Awuche. Local media reports, he died on Monday July 27 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after developing a severe infection from sores on his legs. His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes, particularly in northern Ghana.

Although doctors had reportedly said he was responding well to treatment, his condition suddenly worsened.

"Everyone knew how generous and kind he was," a relative, Sulemana Abdul Kudus, told the media.

Awuche, whose nickname means "Let's Go" in the Hausa language, became widely known after the BBC documented his remarkable story in 2022. At the time, he stood 7 feet 4 inches (223 centimetres) tall, though relatives believe he had grown even taller before his death.

Background

His extraordinary height was linked to Marfan syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the body's connective tissue. The condition caused his limbs to grow unusually long and led to years of health complications that dramatically changed his life.

Unlike many people with exceptional height, Awuche was not born noticeably taller than others. His rapid growth only began in his early twenties while working at a butcher's shop in Ghana's capital, Accra.

He later recalled that one of the first warning signs was when his tongue became so enlarged that he struggled to breathe. Within days, the rest of his body also began growing rapidly, eventually leading doctors to diagnose him with Marfan syndrome.

The condition forced him to abandon his dream of becoming a professional driver. It also robbed him of activities he once loved, including football.

"I used to play football like every other young man," he had said. "I was athletic, but now I cannot even walk short distances."

Despite the physical challenges, Awuche embraced the attention that came with being Ghana's tallest man. Wherever he travelled, people recognised him instantly, and he proudly told them he came from the northern town of Gambaga.

His fame put the small community on the map. For years, Awuche struggled to afford the medical care his condition required. Earlier this year, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of Ghanaian President John Mahama, stepped in to cover his treatment costs after meeting him personally.

The family has decided to bury him in Tamale instead of his hometown of Gambaga, fearing the village would be overwhelmed by the large number of mourners expected.