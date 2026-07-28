DRC: United Nations announces confirmed ebola cases top 3,200

The spokesman for the United Nations secretary general has announced that the number of confirmed cases of the ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 3,200.

Farhan Haq said, "as of July 25, national health authorities had reported 3,200 confirmed Ebola cases across Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Haut-Uele and Tshopo provinces. More than 100 new confirmed cases have been reported for the second consecutive day. We, along with our partners, continue to support the authorities on surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing and patient care.''

''The World Food Programme (WFP) has provided more than 140,000 hot meals and food to over 23,000 patients, contacts and vulnerable people impacted by the outbreak in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) and our partners have also carried out more than 27,000 household visits to support the identification and follow-up of suspected cases in affected communities,'' he added.

Authorities fear that number will climb even higher, with the mounting number of cases adding strain to health services and UN endeavours to respond.

According to officials, the death toll has now surpassed 1,400. The latest outbreak is fuelled by the Bundibugyo virus.