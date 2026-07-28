One year after Komanda massacre, survivors call for peace and protection

Residents of Komanda gathered on Monday to commemorate the victims of a deadly attack blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, one year after the massacre devastated the town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Families of the victims, survivors, parishioners and local officials attended a memorial Mass to honor those killed and renew calls for the release of people believed to remain in captivity.

The attack took place during the night of July 26–27, 2025, when suspected ADF fighters stormed a Catholic parish compound during a religious gathering. More than 40 civilians were killed, including children, while others were injured or abducted.

Father Aimé Lokana, the pastor of Komanda parish, said the community remained deeply concerned about those who had not returned.

“We are still concerned for some among us who are still in the bush and have been taken hostage. Some have died, and others have made it here, but there are still those who remain in the bush.”

He urged the authorities, particularly security agencies, to strengthen efforts to locate those still missing and help them return safely to their communities.

For survivors, the anniversary has reopened painful memories.

“The pain is still there,” said Paluku Alexis, who survived the attack. “Today marks one year since the attack, and taking part in this commemoration once again brings our suffering to the surface.”

Rachel Masika, who lost a family member in the violence, said residents continued to pray for an end to the conflict.

“We pray for our country, that peace may return and that God will one day put an end to the difficult situation we are going through,” she said.

Despite the trauma, daily life is gradually returning to Komanda. Markets and shops have reopened, and residents say security has improved, with increased patrols by police and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, known as the FARDC.

Dieudonné Tandishabo, president of Komanda’s civil society organization, said the return of evening traffic was a sign that confidence was slowly rebuilding.

“Since that day, there was a time when there wasn’t even any nighttime traffic,” he said. “But now there is already traffic until 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., and we are also seeing joint patrols by the police and the FARDC.”

However, residents remain cautious as armed groups continue to operate in parts of Ituri province. The ADF, an armed group that originated in neighboring Uganda and has been linked to the Islamic State, has been accused of repeated attacks on civilians in eastern Congo.

One year after the massacre, the people of Komanda say their greatest hope is for lasting peace and stronger protection for civilians—so that such a tragedy is never repeated.