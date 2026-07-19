CAR PM warns armed groups after attack on town near Sudan border

Central African Prime Minister Félix Moloua traveled to Birao, in the northeast of the country, on Saturday to reassure the population following a deadly attack on June 30 against the border town of Am Dafock.

The June 30 attack killed members of the military, security forces and civilians, but there has been no official confirmation of casualties.

Thousands were displaced.

Accompanied by several members of his government, Mr. Moloua inaugurated a health center and reaffirmed the authorities’ commitment to continuing development efforts in the Vakaga region, which is regularly confronted with incursions by armed groups operating on both sides of the border with Sudan.

The head of government also sent a firm message to the armed groups, calling on them to join the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) program, stating that “the fun is over” and urging them to “turn the page” in favor of peace and social cohesion.

Am Dafock, located about 65 kilometers from Birao, is frequently targeted by attacks from armed groups. The area has been destabilized by the conflict that has been ravaging neighboring Sudan since 2023 between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).