Nuits d'Afrique festival returns for 40th time

For its 40th edition, the Nuits d’Afrique International Festival, held from July 7 to 19, brought together thousands of spectators and artists in Montreal, Canada.

Forty years ago, Lamine Touré, an Ivorian and owner of the legendary Balattou club, and Suzanne Rousseau launched this ambitious project to celebrate African cultures.

“Nuits d’Afrique is the Balattou formula on a grand scale. When he [Lamine Touré, founding president, Ed.] came up with the name Le Balattou—which means ‘a dance for everyone’—everyone—all the rhythms, all the cultures, everything from Africa, the entire African continent, the Caribbean, and Latin America—was to be represented through the performances,” says Suzanne Rousseau, executive director and co-founder of Nuits d’Afrique, in an interview with Africanews.

“It was important to us that all children born here, as well as those who cannot travel to their countries of origin, be able to attend the Nuits d’Afrique festival and reconnect with a piece of their culture. That’s why we’re here,” adds Lamine Touré, president and founder of Nuits d’Afrique.

Since then, the festival has attracted thousands of Montrealers, as well as many visitors from overseas and elsewhere.

Since then, the festival has attracted thousands of Montrealers, as well as many visitors from overseas and elsewhere.

Among this year’s guest artists are international stars such as Oumou Sangaré, who opened the festival, and Tiken Jah Fakoly, who closed it. Artists based in Montreal, such as the Sissokho brothers from Senegal, also took the stage: “We represent not only our family, but also Senegal, where we come from; we represent West Africa; and we represent our culture—and that’s a source of pride.”

At the crossroads of Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America, the festival’s lineup is diverse. Behind it lies another story: that of the migrations and cultural exchanges that have shaped these musical traditions.