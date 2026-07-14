13th Kinshasa International Film Festival opens

Born out of a belief that Africans should watch African films and tell their own stories, the Kinshasa International Film Festival opened its doors for its 13th year in the Congolese capital.

For this edition, about 50 feature-length, medium-length, and short films from about ten countries were selected and screened over the course of five days.

“This 13th edition offers us what previous editions have offered: a gathering of filmmakers and film lovers. It brings us films from all over the world, along with workshops, master classes, discussions, and, above all, unique moments of sharing. The festival’s main objective since its inception has always been to create opportunities for filmmakers and film lovers to come together,” said Tshoper Kabambi, director and founder of FICKIN.

Directed by Riphin Kalala, a young Congolese filmmaker, Simon and Amos is a feature film inspired by the story of Joseph in the Bible, exploring themes of slavery, forgiveness, and living together.

“I feel like a mother—you know, when a mother conceives a child, and nine months later the child grows up and is admired by everyone. That’s what happened to me when I saw how satisfied the audience was while watching the film. For me, it’s a feeling of joy. It’s like a child we brought into the world—it has grown up and is appreciated by everyone,” said Riphin Kalala, director of the film “Simon and Amos”, one of the films screened at the event.

Beyond the screenings, FICKIN serves as a space for connection, reflection, and learning through the experience-sharing sessions it organizes.