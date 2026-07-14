Zelenskyy joins Macron and European leaders in Paris for Bastille Day

European and world leaders gathered in Paris on Tuesday 14 July as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for France’s Bastille Day celebrations, which this year focused on support for Ukraine and broader European security. Ukrainian troops marched down the Champs-Elysees as the Patrouille de France jets trailed blue, white and red smoke overhead. President Emmanuel Macron hosted around 30 world leaders for his tenth and final Bastille Day parade as president, with troops and warplanes from across Europe joining in what officials framed as a show of support for Ukraine and European military strength, aimed at both Russia and the United States. The parade came a day after Paris moved its traditional fireworks forward to 13 July, as wildfires and a red-alert heatwave forced the cancellation of firefighter balls. France faces Spain in the World Cup semi-final later on Tuesday.