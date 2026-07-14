King’s Swan Upping on the Thames shows healthy cygnets but rising litter

Footage from Staines, England, filmed on Monday 13 July 2026, shows the Vintners' and Dyers' livery companies rowing traditional skiffs along the River Thames, catching cygnets, weighing and measuring them before King Charles' Chief Swan Marker, David Barber, released them back into the water near Windsor Castle. The event, called Swan Upping, is an annual census of the Thames mute swan population running from 13 to 17 July, from Sunbury Lock in Middlesex to Abingdon Bridge in Oxfordshire. Barber, in the role since 1993, said this year's count was encouraging, continuing a tradition dating back to the 12th century in which swans belong to the Crown or the two livery companies. Barber said he was pleased with the swan numbers but distressed by rising litter in the river, after Swan Uppers found young swans injured by discarded fishing tackle and rubbish. The event ends with a traditional toast to the King at Windsor.