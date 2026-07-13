Nigeria, South Africa row over compensation for deportees

Nigeria says it is collating details of its citizens who recently returned to the country from South Africa to use them to push for compensation from the South African government for properties and businesses left behind.

Hundreds of Nigerians and other foreigners have been uprooted following xenophobic marches by anti-migrant groups.

South Africa’s Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, says more than 50,000 foreign nationals have so far been processed for repatriation and deportation.

Abuja says compensation requests will be discussed at the highest levels once losses have been verified.

But a minister in South Africa's presidency said Monday that no compensation would come from Pretoria.

Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said that many of the Nigerian nationals lived in informal settlements which, by law are not legal.

"You are already violating the law if you are going to be telling us about a shack or informal settlement," Ntshaveni said as quoted by local broadcaster eNCA.

Tens of thousands of foreigners have left South Africa since anti-migrant marches began in June. Most repatriations have to Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, and Uganda.