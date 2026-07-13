U.S., Iran trade claims over Strait of Hormuz as tensions escalate

Tensions between the United States and Iran are rising over control of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, following a weekend of military exchanges that have heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.

The latest violence was triggered after Iran struck a commercial container ship near the coast of Oman, prompting U.S. forces to launch strikes on what they described as Iranian military targets, including air defense systems, radar sites, missile equipment and fast attack boats.

The U.S. Central Command said the Strait of Hormuz is a critical international waterway for global trade and insisted that Iran does not control it.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard rejected that claim, declaring the strait to be Iranian territory and warning that it would not tolerate what it called illegal U.S. interference.

The exchange comes as both sides approach the halfway point of a 60-day interim agreement that was intended to pave the way for broader peace talks. Instead, negotiations have stalled as military confrontations continue around one of the world's most important shipping routes.

Missile alert sirens sounded in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, while Kuwait activated its air defenses amid fears of further Iranian retaliation. Explosions were also reported in several parts of Iran following the latest U.S. strikes.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, and the renewed confrontation has raised concerns that the conflict could once again disrupt international shipping and regional stability.