Ramaphosa honors South Africa's WWI fallen in France

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has honored the country's World War One soldiers at the South African National Memorial in Longueval, France, marking 110 years since the Battle of Delville Wood.

He said the sacrifice of those who fought must never be forgotten.

"The men of Delville Wood endured what few human beings should ever be asked to endure. Their sacrifice deserves the eternal gratitude of our country and indeed of France as well."

Ramaphosa also called for greater recognition of Black South Africans whose contributions to the war were ignored for decades, saying the country's history should reflect the sacrifice of all who served.

The ceremony included members of the South African National Defence Force, who said the legacy of Delville Wood continues to inspire today's soldiers.

General Rudzani Maphwanya, Head of the South African National Defence Force:

"It is wonderful. One thing that is very special is that their commitment and their sacrifice, as it is indicated, is our ideal and is our inspiration. Their commitment, courage and dedication remains what inspires us."

The Delville Wood memorial has evolved into a place of remembrance for all South Africans who served in the First World War, reflecting the country's efforts to tell a more inclusive history.