South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies aged 25

South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has died. He was 25.

Adams played for South Africa at the World Cup. His death was confirmed by South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25," McKenzie posted in a statement on X. "South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters.”

Further details of Adams' death were not given.

“The cause of Jayden’s passing has not yet been confirmed," McKenzie said. “I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time.”

Adams started South Africa's first Group A game against the Czech Republic and was substituted at halftime. McKenzie said Adams played that game only hours after learning that his grandmother had died.

Adams played several seasons for Stellenbosch before joining the Sundowns last year. He helped the club win the CAF Champions League this year.

"Death has cruelly stolen one of our own.

It has robbed our nation of a remarkable footballer, but it will never take away the legacy Jayden Adams leaves behind. We will forever remember his humility, his extraordinary talent and the pride with which he represented South Africa.

Rest in eternal peace, Jayden. You will never be forgotten

It has robbed our nation of a remarkable footballer, but it will never take away the legacy Jayden Adams leaves behind. We will forever remember his humility, his extraordinary talent and the pride with which he represented South Africa.