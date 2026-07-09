France ends Morocco’s run at World Cup 2026

Morocco’s historic World Cup 2026 journey came to an end as France secured a 2 - 0 victory in the quarter-finals, bringing the African team’s impressive campaign to a close.

The final African representative at the tournament, the Atlas Lions carried the hopes of an entire continent into the clash against one of world football’s strongest nations. Despite their elimination, Morocco once again demonstrated that African football has firmly established itself among the global elite.

France’s quality and experience proved decisive in the crucial moments. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring, before Ousmane Dembélé added a second goal to seal victory for Les Bleus and send them through to the next stage of the competition.

The result reflects France’s attacking strength and ability to perform under pressure, but it does not diminish the significance of Morocco’s achievement.

No longer viewed as outsiders, Morocco arrived at this tournament as a respected and dangerous opponent. Their organisation, defensive discipline, technical quality, and team spirit once again showed the progress of African football at the highest level.

France continues its pursuit of World Cup glory, while Morocco leaves the tournament with pride and recognition. The Atlas Lions may not have reached the final this time, but they have once again shown that Africa’s place among football’s greatest nations is no longer a question.

The dream remains alive. The gap is closing.