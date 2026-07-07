Kenyans react to Saba Saba with fear, defiance and calls for justice

Heavy police deployments and protest bans marked this year's Saba Saba Day in Kenya, but many citizens say the anniversary remains a powerful symbol of the country's unfinished democratic journey. While fear kept crowds small, activists insisted the fight for justice is far from over.

Saba Saba Day, which commemorates the July 7, 1990 pro-democracy protests, unfolded under tight security across Nairobi as police blocked planned demonstrations and detained activists attempting to assemble.

Roadblocks, plainclothes officers and unmarked vehicles prevented protesters from gathering in significant numbers, reflecting the government's increasingly hard-line approach to public demonstrations.

For many Kenyans, however, the anniversary remains deeply significant despite the risks associated with taking to the streets.

Activists refuse to be silenced

Members of the Economic Justice Movement sought to deliver a petition to Parliament calling for action against alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and arbitrary arrests before police intervened.

"We've been met by brutal police who have denied us even to take this petition to Parliament," activist Joshua Nyanjom said.

"So we are telling the members of the public that we are being hunted in our own country. We are being hunted in Kenya as if we are not part of Kenyans."

An unfinished struggle

For many campaigners, Saba Saba represents more than a historical anniversary.

"To us, Saba Saba is more than a commemoration, it is more than nostalgia," activist James Mulamba said.

"It is a reminder of an unfinished struggle... whatever our heroes were fighting for in 1990 has still not been achieved in 2026."

The anniversary has increasingly become a platform for protests against corruption, the rising cost of living and alleged police brutality under President William Ruto's administration.

Human rights remain a central concern

Siaya Governor and lawyer James Orengo said many of the grievances that inspired this year's demonstrations remain unresolved.

"People are still being abducted. There are extrajudicial killings and a lot of people are being detained and prosecuted on trumped-up charges," he said.

Rights organisations have repeatedly accused Kenyan security forces of using excessive force during recent anti-government protests, allegations that authorities have denied.

Fear keeps many at home

Despite the determination of activists, many Kenyans chose not to participate in this year's demonstrations, citing concerns over their personal safety.

At least 127 people were killed during protest waves in 2024 and 2025, according to Kenya's police watchdog, leaving many reluctant to risk joining public gatherings.

Even with turnout significantly reduced, activists argued that the ideals of Saba Saba continue to resonate, insisting that demands for accountability, justice and democratic freedoms remain as relevant today as they were more than three decades ago.