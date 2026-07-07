Argentina rallies to beat Egypt 3-2 and reach the World Cup quarterfinals

Lionel Messi
Enzo Fernandez scored in stoppage time to give Argentina an incredible 3-2 win over Egypt and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The defending champions had trailed 2-0 after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and and Mostafa Zico at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But Argentina got two late goals in four minutes from Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi to get back in the game.
Messi also missed a chance in the first half when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. He also hit the post when the score was 1-0.
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