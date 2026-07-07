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Argentina rallies to beat Egypt 3-2 and reach the World Cup quarterfinals

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with teammates the third goal of his team during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

Lionel Messi

Enzo Fernandez scored in stoppage time to give Argentina an incredible 3-2 win over Egypt and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The defending champions had trailed 2-0 after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and and Mostafa Zico at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But Argentina got two late goals in four minutes from Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi to get back in the game.

Messi also missed a chance in the first half when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. He also hit the post when the score was 1-0.

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