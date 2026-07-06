DR Congo opens second Ebola treatment centre [Africanews Today]

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, a second Ebola treatment centre has opened in North Kivu, one of the three provinces affected by the outbreak.

Authorities say the move is intended to improve access to specialised care and ease pressure on health facilities. The country is facing a new outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain, which continues to worry experts and local communities.

In Tanzania, security forces have deployed a large operation ahead of popular demonstrations planned for Tuesday to mark Saba Saba Day. The public holiday commemorates both the pro-democracy riots of July 7, 1990, and the founding of the Tanganyika African National Union, or TANU, by former president Julius Nyerere in 1954.

The expanded Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC+, is expected to increase its production quotas again from next month. The group plans to raise output by more than 188,000 barrels per day, against a backdrop of a gradual recovery in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and a fall in crude prices. In recent months, the war in Iran has severely disrupted and reduced exports from Gulf countries.

In Nigeria, at least nine farmers have been killed by armed men during a raid on a village in Kaduna State. During the attack, the assailants also kidnapped several other farmers, according to a security source in the north-west of the country. The attacks come just weeks after the start of the rainy season, when insecurity tends to intensify.

AGENDA

July 6–10, 2026 – Yaoundé, Cameroon: First African Forum on Gender and Children’s Statistics

The first African Forum on Gender and Children’s Statistics is taking place from July 6 to 10 in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The international gathering aims to advance the production and use of statistics on gender and children, with the goal of supporting evidence-based policymaking and inclusive development.

July 7, 2026 – 2026 World Cup, round of 16: Argentina vs Egypt

Egypt face football giants Argentina on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Atlanta. Led by Mohamed Salah, the Pharaohs will try to secure their first-ever place in the quarter-finals of the competition against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, one of the favourites to win the tournament.

July 7–13 – 2026 World Cup, quarter-final: Morocco vs France

Morocco will face France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Thursday, July 9, in Foxborough, United States. The Atlas Lions were knocked out of the last World Cup by France in the semi-finals, a stage no other African team has yet reached in the competition.

July 10–12 – Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire: African Economic Conference 2026

The African Economic Conference will take place from July 10 to 12 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. Co-organised by the African Development Bank, the UNDP and the OECD, the event will also host the annual meeting of the Global Network of Chief Economists from development and finance institutions. It will bring together leading economic thinkers and policymakers from across the continent and beyond.

July 12 – August 23, 2026 – Carthage, Tunisia: Carthage International Festival

From July 12 to August 23, Carthage will host the 60th edition of its International Festival. Tunisia’s oldest festival brings together internationally renowned artists every summer in an exceptional historic setting. Each edition attracts tens of thousands of visitors, making Carthage a major cultural hub in North Africa.

For more information, visit Africanews and Africanews.com.