Tanzania arrests dozens as security tightens ahead of planned protests

Tanzanian authorities have arrested dozens of people ahead of planned anti-government protests, intensifying a crackdown on dissent as activists demand democratic reforms and the release of jailed opposition leader Tundu Lissu amid heightened security across the country.

Tanzanian authorities have detained dozens of people ahead of anti-government protests planned for Tuesday, as security forces moved to prevent demonstrations demanding political reforms.

The planned protests coincide with the 72nd anniversary of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party and have been organised largely by young activists calling for greater democratic freedoms and the release of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Military warns against protests

Speaking on Sunday, army spokesperson Sylvester Mangure warned that any demonstrations would not be tolerated following the government's recent ban on political rallies.

Mangure also accused unnamed individuals of recruiting young people by falsely claiming that the military supported the planned protests.

He urged citizens to report anyone involved in organising demonstrations, saying the armed forces would act against anyone found to be disrupting public order.

Security tightened across Dar es Salaam

Security has been significantly reinforced in Dar es Salaam, with police officers and soldiers deployed along major roads and in public spaces.

While authorities have not officially linked the increased security presence to the planned protests, critics argue the deployments are intended to discourage demonstrators.

Police spokesperson David Misime said law enforcement agencies had intensified operations against groups allegedly mobilising people through social media to participate in what authorities describe as illegal protests.

Lissu remains at centre of opposition demands

The demonstrations are centred on demands for the release of Tundu Lissu, who was arrested on treason charges after calling for electoral reforms ahead of last year's general election.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan secured a second term in the disputed October election with 97 percent of the vote following a widespread opposition boycott.

The country's two main opposition parties, Chadema and ACT Wazalendo, did not field presidential candidates.

Political tensions remain high

The election was followed by three days of violent unrest in which a government-appointed committee reported that more than 500 people were killed.

Opposition parties and human rights organisations have disputed the official figures, arguing that the death toll was considerably higher.

With Tuesday's protests approaching, authorities have vowed to maintain public order, while opposition supporters continue to press for democratic reforms and greater political freedoms.