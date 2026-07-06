Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cape Verde's World Cup team returns home to a hero's welcome

Fans run alongside the Cape Verde national soccer team's bus after their return in Praia, Cape Verde Sunday, July 5, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

CapeVerde

Cape Verde’s World Cup team returned to a hero’s welcome on Sunday, as thousands of fans gathered in the capital Praia to cheer them on.

The Blue Sharks made history by qualifying for their first-ever World Cup.

Once there, they reached the round of 32 and took Argentina into extra time.

"I am very happy," said fan Nivaldo Santos who was in the capital to cheer on the team. "This is a unique fact for us, it is a great opportunity that we can take advantage of right now. Long live Cape Verde! Long live Cape Verde!”

In one of the biggest surprises of the tournament, the team remained undefeated until their 3-2 loss to Argentina.

The tiny nation of half a million people secured a tie against European champions Spain and another against Uruguay.

Cape Verde is one of the smallest African countries and one of the least populous to have qualified for a World Cup.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..