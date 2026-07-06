Cape Verde's World Cup team returns home to a hero's welcome

Cape Verde’s World Cup team returned to a hero’s welcome on Sunday, as thousands of fans gathered in the capital Praia to cheer them on.

The Blue Sharks made history by qualifying for their first-ever World Cup.

Once there, they reached the round of 32 and took Argentina into extra time.

"I am very happy," said fan Nivaldo Santos who was in the capital to cheer on the team. "This is a unique fact for us, it is a great opportunity that we can take advantage of right now. Long live Cape Verde! Long live Cape Verde!”

In one of the biggest surprises of the tournament, the team remained undefeated until their 3-2 loss to Argentina.

The tiny nation of half a million people secured a tie against European champions Spain and another against Uruguay.

Cape Verde is one of the smallest African countries and one of the least populous to have qualified for a World Cup.